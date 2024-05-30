After entertaining fans for years with his powerful performances in various films, Randeep Hooda turned director with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the actor not only donned the director's hat but also played the role of the protagonist.

To get into the skin of the character, he shed oodles of weight to look more natural. The film didn't mint path-breaking numbers at the box office but it was Randeep's hard work that wowed the cinephiles.

Apart from Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, Ankita Lokhande played Yamuna Bai, wife of Savarkar, in the film. The film also stars Jay Patel in a pivotal role.

The film was released in theatres on March 22. The film is based on the life and struggles of freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The movie earned ₹11.37 crore net in India in its first week. In the second week, the movie earned ₹6.34 crore. As of April 14, the film had a worldwide gross of ₹31.23 crore.

As the film is now streaming on Zee 5, International Business Times, India, spoke Jay Patel, who essayed the role of Indian freedom fighter Shyamaji Krishna Verma.

In a freewheeling conversation, Jay spoke about the response to the film at the box office, how Veer Savarkar made a profit at the box office, his camaraderie with Randeep Hooda and Sanjay Dutt and more.

Excerpts

What are your views on the low box office collection of the film?

Despite initial expectations, the box office numbers surpassed projections, marking the film as a resounding success. I firmly believe that every film follows its unique path. What truly counts is the unwavering effort, passion, and dedication poured into the project by the entire team.

Any reason you think the film didn't fare well?

It's incredible to see how our collective efforts have paid off, not only covering investments but also turning a profit in just the second week and becoming a hit at the box office. This achievement brings immense joy and satisfaction to everyone involved, from the writer to the director, producers, actors, and every member of the crew. It's truly a time of celebration and enjoyment, knowing that our hard work and dedication have been embraced by audiences. Here's to the continued success of our film and the memories we've created together!

How did you prepare for the role? Any challenges that you faced?

Preparing for my role was an immersive experience filled with extensive research, drawing from the insights of Padma Shri Vishnubhai Pandya and M.A. Samir's book. Additionally, workshops with Randeep and consultations with the local Mandvi community, where Shyamji Krishna Varma was born, were invaluable. My dear friend Nihar, whose home is merely 500 meters from Shyamji's birthplace, provided firsthand accounts that enriched my understanding. Being Gujarati myself and Shyamji Krishna also being Gujarati, I had grown up hearing his story from elders.

Challenges were inevitable, but they presented opportunities for refinement and exploration as an actor. One of the toughest moments was spending four hours early on set for makeup and applying a bald cap in sweltering Indian weather. Credit is due to the makeup team for their dedication. Furthermore, Randeep's guidance on acting in front of the camera was invaluable, ultimately enhancing my performance. I attribute 100% of my refinement and success to Randeep's mentorship and support."

How was it working with Randeep Hooda as a director and actor?

Working with Randeep Hooda as a director was an enriching experience. His extensive knowledge, especially in the subject matter, was remarkable. It seemed almost impossible for one person to have such comprehensive expertise on every aspect of the set. His vision and attention to detail were exemplary; for instance, in the film's jail scenes, he ensured authenticity by depicting the lack of toothbrushes and the use of salted water for oral hygiene after prolonged incarceration. Such meticulous attention to detail extended to costume design as well, depicting the attire of well-educated individuals in London with precision. These micro-details, coupled with his passion for storytelling, created a dynamic and collaborative set environment, fostering creativity and camaraderie among the cast and crew.

Shed light on your friendship with Sanjay Dutt and Randeep Hooda.

My friendship with Sanjay Dutt and Randeep Hooda is deeply rooted in mutual respect and trust. I fondly call Sanjay Dutt 'Sannju' or my 'Motabhai' (older brother), as he has been a significant part of my life for many years. Our families have known each other for over three decades through my brother Paryabhai. As for Randeep and me, our bond extends back to our shared experiences, whether it's horse riding, jungle trips, motorcycle rides, engaging in social work, or simply sharing every aspect of our lives as friends do. Now, our friendship has evolved to include our families as well. We hang out together, take trips, and cherish moments with his wife Linben, his sister Dr. Anjali Hooda, and his parents. Through all the ups and downs, we've stood by each other, offering unwavering support and companionship.

What's next in the pipeline for you?

My focus is on creating meaningful and enjoyable movies that families can watch together, laugh, and simply enjoy. I believe in realistic movie creation that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.

