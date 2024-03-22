Brace yourself for an exciting weekend ahead as several highly awaited films are now on OTT. After Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak and Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer; two more films have made its way to the OTT platforms. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has landed on OTT.

Hrithik - Deepika's Fighter on OTT

One of the most highly awaited and anticipated films of the year, Fighters failed to create a ginormous effect at the box-office. While the film may not have done very well in theatres, all the fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone were waiting with bated breath for the aerial action film to land on an OTT platform and here it is. Hrithik and Deepika's Fighter is now available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan has made a direct entry into an OTT platform. Based on the story of a young freedom fighter, Usha Mehta portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, the film can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. Although the film has managed to get just average reviews so far, you can give it a go sitting at the comfort of your home.

Sara pinning hopes on Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan had high hopes from the film. Sara had revealed that she had taken over a year or more to forgive herself for some of her professional failures like – Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Sara had said that she had pushed the boundaries with AWMW and was hoping that the audience would see and appreciate the effort she had taken.

However, the film has received mixed reviews so far. While some are calling it a worthful watch, some are calling it dodger.