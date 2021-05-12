Edward Norton is sharpening his detective skills for Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel. The Fight Club actor is presently in talks to be in the sequel of the popular whodunit. He will be joining Dave Bautista in the project. Knives Out sequel is expected to be a starry ensemble with A-listers such as Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and now Edward Norton.

At present, the details of the plot have been kept under wraps and the sequel will explore another murder mystery which will be anchored by Daniel Craigh's enigmatic Southern detective, Benoit Blanc. The project has been a whopping deal and will screen on Netflix.

Director Rian Johnson has been called on board to direct and he will also be producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner. If all goes well, the project will go on the floors, this summer in Greece.

Knives Out, the original film had released in the year 2019 and had garnered a lot of Oscar nominations in 2020. The film individually had earned $311.4 million at the box office. The film was originally shot on a budget of $40 million. Rian Johnson had started working on the second part of the film when he earned the Oscar nomination in the best screenplay category.

In 2021, Netflix had officially confirmed a whopping deal of $469 million, which promised two sequels of the franchise. The films were originally supposed to cast Christopher Plummer however due to his untimely death in the year 2020, the script may need to be revised. No details on the script have been shared by the team yet.