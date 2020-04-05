The country's leading defence research institution, the Defence Research, and Development Organization (DRDO) have successfully developed a personnel sanitisation enclosure that can be utilized for disinfection. The enclosure can be kept at the entry of a place that attracts large crowds including hospitals, malls, office buildings, and critical installations. The walkthrough enclosure is designed in a way that it can handle one person at a time. As per a report by news agency ANI, a sanitizer and soap dispenser are also loaded in the machine.

The process of sanitisation starts using a foot pedal at the entry. After a person enters the chamber, an electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting. The mist spray operates for a period of 25 seconds and stops automatically indicating completion of the operation. The entire system is loaded with roof-mounted and bottom tanks which has a capacity to store 700 liters of disinfectant at one time. Once filled, the machine can be sanitized around 650 personnel. Further, DRDO has also made a separate operator cabin to monitor the entire operation.

Government PSU's are taking a series of measures to fight against Coronavirus. Earlier this week, DRDO announced the development of a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Moreover, it also has designed a face protection mask for healthcare professionals who are at the vanguard in the fight against Coronavirus.

At the time of filing this story, globally, more than 1216422 people have been affected and 65,700 people have lost their lives from COVID-19. In India, 3588 cases have been confirmed with 99 deaths.