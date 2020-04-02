When floods devasted Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was hoping to get some donation from UAE, the Centre had not allowed it. However, the Narendra Modi government has backtracked on its stand and have reportedly decided to allow foreign donations to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 47,000 people and infected nearly a million across the world.

According to reports, the Modi government has allowed foreign funds into the recently constituted Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) since the coronavirus pandemic has triggered an unprecedented situation which will require funds and a lot of resources.

A report published in India Today, citing sources, said that the government has decided to accept funds into the trust of private entities as well. It, however, has not clarified if the foreign government aid will also be accepted.

India has not been accepting any foreign aid since 2004 when a tsunami had ravaged several parts of the south Indian states. Most recently, when Kerala was devasted by floods and the state was in the dire need of funds, the government has refused the monetary help from UAE despite CM Vijayan's repeated requests.

The decision shows the Government of India's shift to a new position and raises questions about the world's fifth-largest economy's preparedness to fight a pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a public charitable trust PM CARES, seeking monetary help to fight the deadly COVID-19, which has killed 58 people and infected more than 2,000 in India.