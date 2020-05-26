One more railways staffer posted at the Rail Bhavan, here on Monday, tested coronavirus positive, taking the number of Covid-19 cases at the Indian Railways' headquarters to five, within two weeks.

According to the Railway Ministry sources, a fourth grade multi-tasking staffer, who last attended the office on May 19, tested Covid-19 positive. Nine of his contacts at the Rail Bhavan had been home quarantined, sources added.

The staffer was responsible for taking files from one official to another, thus coming in contact with several people during the day. They also move files to the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Railway Minister's office.

On Sunday, one senior official had tested Covid-19 positive. She had attended work last on May 20. As many as 14 officials who worked closely with her have been home quarantined.

A day before, another senior officer, involved with restructuring of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), at the Rail Bhavan -- -- had tested positive.

According to the Ministry officials, the woman staffer had visited the Rail Bhavan on May 13, after which it was shut for sanitisation for two days. On May 11, a RPF staffer had tested coronavirus positive.

A few days later, a contractual worker who kept monkeys out of the building with his langoor had got infected with coronavirus.