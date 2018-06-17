Defending champions Germany and the most successful team, Brazil are set to open their Fifa World Cup 2018 campaigns in Russia on Sunday, June 17.

While the Die Mannschaft are taking on Mexico in a Group F tie in Moscow, Tite's Brazil take on Switzerland in a much-anticipated Group E time in Rostov.

Here are some interesting titbits about Germany and Brazil's World Cup histories.

Brazil

When Brazil won the World Cup in 1970, FIFA allowed them to keep the trophy, hence commissioning a new one. Brazil then put the trophy on display at their headquarters and it was protected by a bulletproof glass. Thirteen years later, robbers realised that the back of the cabinet was made of wood and the trophy was gone. It is yet to be recovered and it is believed that it was melted and sold.

Brazil not only holds the record for never missing a World Cup, but they are also the most successful team in the history of the competition. In the past 20 appearances, they have won 70 games finishing in the top 16 every time. They have managed to pick the coveted World Cup for a record 5 times.

Brazil shares the record along with Italy to have defended their title in the history of the game. Italy defended it in 1938 whereas Brazil did it in 1958. Additionally, they have managed to reach the finals on seven occasions finishing runners-up twice. Along with Germany, they are the only team to have made to the finals on three back to back editions.

Brazilian legend Pele is the youngest player to appear in a World Cup final in 1958 and he made it even better by scoring a hat-trick against France. He is the only player who has lifted the trophy thrice in his illustrious career.

Pele has nicknamed football as Jogo Bonito which means the beautiful game but the Black Pearl should also be reminded that his nation also holds an infamous record for the most number of red cards in the history of the competition. 11 Brazilians have been sent off till date in World Cups.

Brazilian legend Cafu has played the most number of World Cup finals, he played in the winning side of 1994 and 2002 but missed out in 1998 against France. For 16 years the defender has donned the Brazilian colours in World Cup.

Interestingly, the Brazilian government allows its banks to be closed when the Samba boys are playing a World Cup match.

Germany

When Mario Gotze hit the Argentine net in the 113th minute in 2014 FIFA World Cup final, it made him the only substitute who scored a winning goal in a final in the history of the competition.

In 2014, German international Toni Kroos broke the record for the fastest brace in a World Cup, scoring in a remarkable time of 69 seconds. It broke the hearts of host team.

Germany have finished the tournament in second and third position the most times as well -- four each.

In 2014 German defender Jerome Boateng locked horns against his half-brother Kevin-Prince who represented Ghana. They faced each other in the group stage of the World Cup in 2014.

Lothar Matthaus has played the most number of matches in World Cup. The legendary German has played 25 games spanning over five editions of the tournament.

The most number of wins under an individual's belt in World Cup is by the German striker Miroslav Klose. He has been part of the team which has been victorious 17 times. In fact, he is the highest goal scorer in the history of World Cup. He has netted 16 World Cup goals.

Germany has scored the most number of goals at the World Cup with a whopping total of 224 goals.

