Update: Fifa World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada as a joint bid from the North American member associations won the majority of votes during the voting session at 68th annual Fifa Congress on Wednesday, June 13 in Moscow.

Morocco, who was the only other bid to get the final approval, managed only 65 votes, 33% of the total share of votes.

When is the vote and how to watch it live

The Fifa Congress began at 9 am local time, 12:30 pm IST. The voting for the hosting rights is the last item on the agenda and it's expected not to start before 6:30 am ET, 4 pm IST.

The vote will be live streamed on Fifa.com. There is no live television coverage for the same in India.

Who will vote?

Only two bids have been approved for the final vote — one from Morocco and the other, a joint North American bid, involving the United States, Mexico and Canada.

After the 2018 World Cup went to Russia and the 2022 edition went to Qatar, no countries from Europe and Asia were allowed to bid as per Fifa's decision to rotate the quadrennial tournament between continents.

207 off the 211 Fifa member associations will have a vote each to decide the host of the 2026 edition. The four member countries who are bidding will not be eligible for voting. 104 is the magic number needed for winning the bid.

Have the nations hosted World Cups before?

Morocco has bid four times for hosting rights and ended up losing on all those occasions — 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010. Meanwhile, the US has hosted the global spectacle in 1994 and bid unsuccessfully for the 2010 edition.

While Mexico has hosted twice 1970 and 1986 editions, no World Cup has been played on Canadian soil.

Fifa inspection report results

A Fifa inspection of the two bids was done and Morocco's bid passed the test but was deemed "high risk" in three different areas — nine of the 14 stadiums submitted by the North American country is yet to be built while only two of those were labelled to have "sufficient levels of accommodation".

Transportation and accommodation is also seen as one of the high-risk areas.

On the other hand, the North American bid did not have any high-risk areas while medium risk measures were discussed.

One of the major talking points was the Donald Trump government's new entry regulations. "Discrimination-free entry" is expected as the US will be hosting more than three-fourth of the matches.

Morocco eventually ended up scoring only 2.7 out of five in the Fifa test while the joint American bid scored four.