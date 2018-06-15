Fifa World Cup 2018 has kickstarted amid much fanfare and football lovers cannot afford to miss the live updates on their favourite matches and players irrespective of their engagements.

While smartphones have become the popular devices to check the updates on-the-go apart from television, they have certainly made our worlds smaller and redefined the way we socialise; real-life moments are being robbed off from us as notifications distract you even from the most primary routines of your life.

However, football fans in Sweden have indeed got an alternative where they can follow the most widely-tweeted event in the world — Fifa World Cup without constantly being bugged by alerts on the mobile.

Norrlands Guld, a Swedish beer company, in a bid to promote togetherness, is printing real-time tweets on beer foam to let people drink at peace while not missing the updates. The brewery's latest promotional stunt has been named the "social beer".

Advertisement agency Akestam Holst is behind the crazy idea. They build a printer the uses a malt-based ink to print tweets on the beer foam. Although personalised messages on beer foam are nothing new, the idea behind putting tweets on people's drinks seems to be a praise-worthy attempt.

The tweets are fetched within seconds they appear on Twitter, allowing fans to follow real-time updates of the 32-team World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow on Thursday, April 15.

A special algorithm has been implemented for scanning Twitter for relevant World Cup tweets. It even scans various hashtags and most active users and sends them to the printing machines through wireless connectivity, according to Ad Hugger.

The machine made its debut during Sweden's pre-World Cup friendly against Denmark on June 2.

Watch video: Live tweets printed on beer foam

Twitter is going to be the first-stop destination for football fans to discuss the World Cup over the next four weeks. Notably, the 2014 edition of the quadrennial global spectacle remains the most talked-about event on the social media platform as a record 672 million tweets were sent out.

In case you wondered, eventual champions Germany's 7-1 demolition of Brazil was the most-talked-about match.