With just three days to go to the start of the much-anticipated Fifa World Cup 2018, all 32 teams will be getting their preparation into top gear, looking to get themselves as ready as they can be for the quadrennial showpiece.

While there are obvious favourites for the title, a World Cup won't just be a World Cup without a few surprises and a country or three making a deep run in the tournament would be great to watch. Will those surprises come from Groups C and D?

Here is a breakdown of the two groups, with a small preview and what to expect, along with the squads of all the participating sides.

Group C:

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark:

Such is the strength in depth of France, that Didier Deschamps could leave out the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman and Adrien Rabiot. Heck, such is the depth that a team of French players left out would still be stronger than the majority of teams in the tournament.

Therefore, the pressure is certainly on France to deliver, and while they struggled to cope with the expectations a little in that Euro 2016 final, they will try and take the positives out of the fact that they at least made it to the summit clash.

Australia, Peru and Denmark are all teams capable teams.

The Danes will look to the playmaking skills of Christian Eriksen, coming off a fabulous season with Tottenham.

Peru have had to take the long route to qualification – they were the last team to be confirmed, after beating New Zealand in an inter-continental playoff – but it won't be a surprise if they end up second to France in this group.

Australia have not really convinced under new manager Bert Van Marwijk, who took the Netherlands to the 2010 WC final. However, that man Tim Cahill is still there and you wouldn't want to bet against the veteran scoring a crucial goal or four would you?

Squads:

France:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Alphonse Areola (PSG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Defenders: Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Adil Rami (Marseille), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart).

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea).

Peru:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (UTC).

Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Nilson Loyola (Melgar).

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Leon), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City).

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Andre Carrillo (Benfica), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia).

Denmark:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town), Frederik Ronnow (Brondby).

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield Town), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich).

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux).

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen).

Australia:

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Danny Vukovic (Genk).

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Blue Wings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Zurich).

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (VFL Bochum), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al-Ahli).

Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian).

Group D:

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria:

All about Argentina this group, with Lionel Messi and his blue-and-white clad men looking to break their international jinx. Having come close on so many occasions, could this be the year that Argentina finally come through and take a major international title?

It will all be down to Messi and how well the rest of the forwardline functions.

Iceland, while being glad to just make it to their first ever World Cup, will also look to create an upset or two like they did in Euro 2016, while Nigeria will want to make sure everyone is reading from the same hymn sheet having struggled in recent times to come together as a team.

Croatia are the clear second favourites in the group and you can understand why when you have a midfield of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mateo Kovacic.

Squads:

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres).

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Federico Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel di María (PSG), Giovani lo Celso (PSG), Maxi Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Enzo Perez (Boca Juniors).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Defenders: Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Ivan Strinic (Milan), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Fiorentina), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Iceland:

Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers FC), Runar Runarsson (FC Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (FC Roskilde).

Defenders: Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Kari Arnason (Vikingur), Ari Skulason (Lokeren), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingason (FC Rostov), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Ragnar Sigurdsson (FC Rostov).

Midfielders: Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Arnor Traustason (Malmo FF), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Olafur Skulason (Kardemir Karabukspor), Rurik Gislason (SV Sandhausen), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga).

Forwards: Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Bjorn Sigurdarson (FC Rostov), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV Eindhoven).

Nigeria:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica), William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm).

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda), Joel Obi (Torino), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva).

Forwards: Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).