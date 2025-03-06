FiatPe, India's leading digital payments solution provider, has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians as the team's Official Payments Solution Partner for the 2025 season.

This strategic collaboration brings together two entities that share a common DNA - speed, precision, and performance. Under the leadership of Richika Dadheech and Anshuman Dadheech, FiatPe has revolutionised the digital payments landscape, enabling seamless, secure, and instant transactions for businesses and individuals.

Mumbai Indians, known for their high-octane performances and record-breaking wins, embodies the same values of excellence and precision that FiatPe stands for. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, speed, and customer satisfaction.

As the season kicks off, FiatPe is geared up to ensure that every payment is as fast and effortless as a well-timed boundary. With Mumbai Indians leading the charge on the field, FiatPe is poised to lead the way in digital payments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mumbai Indians, a team that shares our values of speed, precision, and excellence," said Richika Dadheech and Anshuman Dadheech, Co-Founders of FiatPe. "Together, we aim to deliver a seamless and secure payment experience to fans and customers alike."

This partnership is set to redefine the digital payments landscape in India, and FiatPe is excited to be a part of Mumbai Indians' journey to success.

About FiatPe

FiatPe is India's one of the leading digital payments solution provider, offering a range of payment products and services to businesses and individuals.