A shift in work profile is something which people usually do not prefer to do after reaching the peak. However, it is all about the risk and courage to be out of your comfort zone. Feroza Shaikh is that popular name on social media who is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger. She has been a former corporate trainer who has been trained for several years as a motivational speaker. Before becoming an influencer, Feroza trained many individuals and corporates on personality development and image consulting.

She has tried her hand in everything right from styling celebrities to becoming a certified makeup artist. She started blogging as a hobby and with time she developed a great interest in fashion, after which she became a full-time blogger. Feroza has always believed in taking chances in life and she does not limit herself with just one thing. With such a great mindset, the blogger has truly become an influential personality on the internet.

Feroza believes that she connects to the audience through her blog which allows her to share her take on fashion, makeup, and lifestyle and more importantly she wants the audience to understand the importance of self-love and to always believe in yourself as the day and age of social media can really hamper one's self worth and she only believes spreading the message of self-belief is very important and she tries to do that through her work Her dedication and endless efforts helped her make a name among the top 50 bloggers of India. "Creating relevant content about travel, fashion and beauty is my passion and I enjoy it the most as it lets my creativity speak to the larger audience", she said. Moreover, she has collaborated with many popular brands and she keeps her followers updated about the latest happenings in the fashion and lifestyle industry. If you love fashion, lifestyle, and makeup, check out her Instagram page named 'ferozashaikh'. Without any doubt, Feroza Shaikh is one such name who is inspiring everyone to always chase dreams.

