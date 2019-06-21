Spanish football legend Fernando Torres took to Twitter to announce his retirement on June 21 as wishes started to pour from all over the world for a good life ahead. He made a video in which he announced a press conference on Sunday, June 23 to put out the details.

"I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 am, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details," he commented on the post.

The video that 'El Nino' posted had special moments of his career, from childhood till now. It had the important and best goals scored by him in his life and the trophies he won in his 18-year-old career.

The former Liverpool striker who had his life's best few years at Liverpool started his career with Atletico Madrid, before moving to Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.

The Spanish striker scored a total of 260 goals in his 760 career appearances, 65 of those goals were for Liverpool. He was bought by Chelsea in 2011 for a record transfer fee of 50 million pounds. But he struggled throughout his entire tenure at Stamford Bridge failing to score more than 20 goals in his stay till 2015. He went to AC Milan on loan for a period of two years and finally in the 2015-16 season, he rejoined Atletico Madrid on loan. After leaving Atletico for a second time at the end of the 2017-18 season, the great man went on to finish his career playing for Sagan Tosu in the Japanese J-League.

He has won the Euro Cup twice and the FIFA World Cup once with Spain. 'El Nino' netted 38 goals out of 110 appearances for his national team. He was part of the unstoppable Spanish team which is still held as one of the best ever.