After massive pictures and videos drifting in his Perfect Ae86 turned viral all over the web, Fernando Montero was named this past week by the brand EAT SLEEP DRIFT as drift ambasador.

From his country Uruguay this 36 years medical doctor, achieved making the world's cleanest fully functional Drift car.

An extreme wire tucked and shaved bay supercharged 3sge engine with about 400hp swapped in a AE86 "hachiroku".

The project total cost was more than 200K dollars and took 3200 hours but it was totally worth it when you see this car running.

Fernando told us in a private interview that he will meet this 22 of march 2020 the famous Keiichi Tsuchiya in the country " El Salvador " where he will give a show and then share some days with the Drift King .

Fernando Montero, also known as world's first drifter with the tourette syndrome has always been inspiring and has proven that living your life the way you want should be the priority!

And now he is the brand ambassador of EAT SLEEP DRIFT. The company is one of the greatest creators' of car accessories and also ships them worldwide. Being the brand ambassador for such a great brand vouches for Montero's skillset.

We wish he procures all he wants and acquires much popularity!!