One of the most awaited beauty awards the Fermina awards was held Tuesday evening in Mumbai and Bollywood and television's biggest names like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Adah Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha graced the event. To TV's heartthrob, Karan Tacker and Asha Negi put their most fashionable foot forward.

International Business Times India brings to you the night's best dressed and worst dressed actors from the night. From whites to pastel pink and black, the red carpet looked glamorous and terrible as ever.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika stunned in a gorgeous black Yanina Couture gown, styled by Shaleena Nathani. She looked ravishing as ever. Her slicked-back hair and diamond jewelry completed her look. She even bagged an award as 'The Powerful Performer of the Year' for her Chhapaak.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma dazzled in a gold embellished outfit with ruffles. She looked stunning as ever. She was awarded the beauty icon of the year!

Vision in white!

Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela stunned in a white.

Katrina wore a white gown and looked mesmerizing. While Rakul looked great with a thigh-high slit full-sleeved backless white gown by Evyatar Myor. The cape-style sleeves caught our attention. The actor's hair was in a messy half updo with the rest falling down her back. The subtle eye make-up and deep red lip color completed the look perfectly.

Katrina won an award for the Entrepreneur Of The Year - Kay Beauty' It's her very first award.

Urvashi's white short flared dress and hairdo caught our attention.

Aditi Rai Hydari looked stunning as ever!

Ananya Panday and Alaya F stunned in pastel pink color outfits.

Ananya won an award for Exciting Fresh Face. She looked cute and her glittering make up won our heart.

Radhika Madan looked pretty in pink!

Nushrat Bharucha's go green on the red carpet made us believe she is a through environmentalist!

Red hot! Iulia Vantur looked smoking hot in a red gown at the red carpet!

Chahat Khanna telly world hottie made a grand appearance at the award night

Talking about Male Best dressed

Kartik Aaryan and Karan looked dapper and we couldn't get our eyes off them.

Kartik won an award for the' Hearthob of the year 2020'

After the dazzling divas and good-looking men, we bring to you some worst dressed and I am sure you would want to recommend a stylist to them!

Check out the worst dressed below.

Shika Talsania

Being a red carpet event she didn't look like she was dressed the red carpet. A very casual outfit Shikha opted for.

Do you agree?

Sonali Kulkarni

She opted for off-shoulder gown which didn't catch our attention even a bit. Her heavy eye make up isn't going well with her outfit for the dazzling award night.

Elnaaz Norouzi

The Garmi song girl's loud lip color and sassy ponytail didn't go well with her outfit. The ensemble she chose for the night failed to turn on the heat at the red carpet

Sonal Chauhan

We wonder what happened to this diva Sonal Chauhan, she is flaunting the no-makeup look and wearing navy blue glittering gown, we didn't expect her to be so minimalistic at a fashion award night.

Who according to you is the Best dressed and the Worst dressed!

Comment below: