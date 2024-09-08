Women voters outnumber men in the Srinagar district-comprising eight assembly segments that are scheduled to go to polls on September 25 in the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 7,74,462 registered voters, 3,87,778 are female while 3,86,654 are male and 30 people have registered themselves under the third gender category.

Women outnumber men in six of the eight assembly constituencies with Central Shalteng and Eidgah segments being the exceptions.

The district comprises eight Assembly Constituencies of Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, LalChowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng with a total of 7,74,462 electorate, among which 3,86,654 are male voters, 3,87,778 are female voters while 30 belong to the third gender.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 932 polling stations, of which 885 are urban polling stations while 47 are rural polling stations.

Zadibal Assembly segment has a total of 1,12,864 votes. Out of these votes, 56408 are males and 56451 females, and five transgender voters.

Total votes in Hazratbal Assembly Constituency are 1,12, 541, among which 56,175 are males and 56366 are females.

The Central Shalteng Assembly Constituency comes next with 1,07,770 total registered voters, of which 54185 are males and 53576 are females whereas nine are third gender voters.

Lal Chowk Assembly Constituency has registered 1,07,199 electorate, among which 53,425 are males and 53,773 are females, besides 01 transgender.

Habbakadal Assembly Constituency has 95,546 electorate among which 47,404 are males and 48,133 are females while nine are third gender voters

There are a total of 91,226 votes in the Khanyar Assembly Constituency. Out of these votes, 45,407 are males and 45,816 are females and three third gender voters are also registered here.

Chanapora Assembly Constituency has registered 85,431 voter population, of which 42,556 are males and 42,874 are females besides one transgender voter.

Eidgah Assembly Constituency has a 61,885 voter population. Among these, 31,094 are males and 30,789 are females besides two third-gender voters.

Speicalized polling stations set-up for female voters

In order to boost voter turnout and ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise with ease, specialized polling stations have been established in the constituency including an all-women Pink polling station.

Meanwhile, all arrangements are being put in place for smooth and peaceful polling in the district where voting is taking place in the second phase of elections to Legislative Assembly-2024 on September 25.

Currently, a number of voter education programmes are underway in the various parts of the district to generate awareness among the electorate regarding the importance of exercising the franchise and maximizing voter turnout.

DEO Srinagar Convenes meeting to review preparedness for elections

In order to meet all requirements for the smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the district, the District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat chaired a meeting of Returning Officers(ROs) and Nodal Officers of the District.

The meeting deliberated over vast aspects of arrangements to put a meticulous mechanism in place at general polling stations and unique polling stations.

At the outset, DEO directed ROs and District Forest Officers to plant 100 to 150 plants in the Green Polling station of every Assembly Constituency or as per the available space while 10 to 15 plants in general Polling Stations.

He instructed them to engage the first two voters in the plantation at the polling station.

The step is to create mass awareness regarding the conservation and protection of the environment and collective responsibility to participate in the social cause along with participation in the festival of democracy.