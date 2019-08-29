One of the most popular names in the music industry, HideMiyabi is at the peak of his career. He is an American record producer and songwriter. His real name is Felix Xavier Rodriguez. Going back to his childhood, writing song lyrics is what amused him the most. Even in his school, he wrote song lyrics and performed on it. He was born in Bronx, New York and was brought up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After completing his education, he took up a full-time job as a radio-programmer at La Mega in Philadelphia. With his work, he also worked part-time on many music projects. Having an interest in music, he decided to pursue his full-time career in music. Little did he know, that his talent would make him work with soon to be Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling recording artist Lil Uzi Vert. After that, he was a part of several big music projects.

HideMiyabi got popularity after co-producing Chris Brown's hit single 'Pills & Automobiles' which was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) on August 4, 2017. The hit single smashed all the records and was everyone's favourite. It peaked #46 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently certified with 2x Platinum. 'Pills & Automobiles' has garnered over 247 million views on YouTube till now.

Over the last few years, HideMiyabi has worked with great people from the industry like Rae Sremmurd, Lil Skies, Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Nav and many more. Lil Baby's breakout hit 'Freestyle' saw him work as a co-producer and the single is currently 3x Platinum and has got more than 286 million views on YouTube. With such great achievements, HideMiyabi proves that talent can take you to places.

