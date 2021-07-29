Feels like Ishq, Netflix's latest collection of short films, is a heart-filling buffet spread with something for everyone. And what makes the distinct storylines even more special, is the line-up of natural and novel talent.

Produced by Late Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran of Mutant Films, all six short stories share the common theme of love and all kinds of love get a refreshing welcome here. From short-lived love to queer love and even love during quarantine.

Season 1 of the series that was released on July 23 comprises six stories beginning with Save the Da[y]te, Quarantine crush, Star host, She loves me, she loves me not, Interview and Ishq Mastana. What makes each story unique is its short, relatable and un-cliché' plot. The short films have been directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar and Jaydeep Sarkar respectively.

From a runaway bride with cold feet for marriage but plenty of love in her heart; to teenage crush in times of quarantine; a young and curious traveler in Mahabaleshwar renting out his place as a homestay to collect money for his own travels, a bisexual 20-something falling for her female colleague and wondering if she'd ever be loved back, two inter-religion salespersons interviewing for a much-needed job at an electronics store and a rich Mumbai brat walking around the city on his feet to be alongside his evolved and activist rebound date.

Apart from known actors like Amol Parashar, Saba Azad, Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Madan; the cast also includes Mihir Ahuja, Kajol Chugh, Simran Jehani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Skand Thakur in leading roles.

Sulagna Chatterjee who wrote She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not shared her elation on social media.

Dreams... come true! They do, they freaking do! Look Ma, I'm on Netflix.



To watch your words come to life is a feeling I don't think I can ever explain in words.



I'm crying, yes I am. #FeelsLikeIshq pic.twitter.com/8sqLA4g8ES — Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) July 23, 2021

Another user Anmol Jamwal reacting to the story Quarantine Crush wrote, "After watching Quaranteen Crush from #FeelsLikeIshq : one thing is certain: @ayushmannk you need to produce more music! What a lovely tune to aid such a vibrant and sweet story!"

Arati Raval, writer of the story Interview talking about the middle-class owning Mumbai in her film said, "Mumbai sheher sab ka hai (Mumbai belongs to everyone) is so true! I have grown up seeing such hard working, happy, ambitious middle class people. It had been a while since I had seen them on screen, so I did what I could, when I had the chance." Interview is being praised for its ideal casting and new writing.

Sneha Shenoy shared, "It was one of the best stories of the lot. What a fresh take on people trying to find their place in the world - and the world sometimes dishing up relatability in human forms."

The last film in the series Ishq Mastana is a tribute to the famous poet Kabir and India's youth taking to the revolutionary roads of activism. Vivek Tutreja, Culture editor of a magazine shared, "Watched Ishq Mastana for the third time and I'm in love. Absolutely loved it. Haman hai ishq mastana is stuck in my heart..."