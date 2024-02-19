Ayesha Takia has slammed trolls for questioning her looks during her recent appearance at the airport. As soon as the pictures and videos of Ayesha started doing the rounds, a section started commenting on how the actress had ruined her face with botox and by going under the knife. Now, Ayesha has written a lengthy note asking trolls to back off.

"Tarzan, the Wonder Car" actress revealed that she had to go to Goa due to a medical emergency as her sister was in the hospital. She revealed that the paps asked her to wait and pose at the airport, which she did for a few seconds before rushing inside. She added that now she feels that the most important topic in the country is only dissecting her looks.

Ayesha slams trolls

Takia revealed that she has been bombarded with people's 'ridiculous' opinions on how she looks and how she should look. "Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill...Pls feel free to not care about me at all...Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years," she wrote.

Urges people to keep their opinions to themselves

Ayesha further wrote, "How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with your time rather than pick apart good-looking women, I am blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all your shitty energy."

Ayesha, who is married to Farhan Azmi further urged people to get a hobby, eat well, talk to friends, etc., and feel happy. She also urged people not to tell a 'gorgeous happy woman' how she is not looking the way they liked.