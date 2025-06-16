If mothers are known for their soft hearts and firm discipline, fathers are often the ones who pamper their children while also preparing them to face the world.

Today, June 15, marks the celebration of Father's Day, and several celebrities took to social media to share heartwarming posts dedicated to their fathers and father figures.

This year is special for Ranveer Singh and KL Rahul as they are celebrating their first Father's Day, while soon-to-be dad Sidharth Malhotra is getting ready to embrace fatherhood.

Here's a look at how celebs celebrated Father's Day:

Kiara Advani

Soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani shared photos with her father and father-in-law. She also posted a beautiful candid picture with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. In the photo, the soon-to-be parents were seen cutting a cake together.

She captioned the post as, "To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love, you will always be my first hero... and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring. To the man who raised my husband, thank you for shaping the man I get to build a life with. And to my husband, who's about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest. Happy Father's Day to the incredible dads in my life.."

Sunny Deol



Sunny Deol posted a touching tribute to his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, on Instagram.

Kajol



Kajol shared a vintage photo with her late father, Shomu Mukherjee. The picture showed her standing beside him, his arms around her shoulders. She captioned it,

"Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance... Here's to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me. He used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted—without a filter! It's his birthday this week as well, and somehow it seems appropriate that Father's Day comes so close to it."

Shanaya Kapoor



Shanaya Kapoor posted pictures with her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, writing, "At the movies with dad... Happy Father's Day! Love you!" in the caption.

Nayanthara



Nayanthara shared a series of adorable photos of her husband, Vignesh Shivan, playing with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. She wrote,"The silent version of unconditional love. Happy Father's Day to the best DADA in the world. Thank you for giving us the best life & making it so beautiful with all the love you shower on us. We love you, Dada."

Athiya Shetty



Athiya Shetty, missing KL Rahul on his first Father's Day as he is away in England for the Test series, shared a sweet photo of Rahul's hand gently holding their newborn daughter Evaarah. Her caption read, "Happy first Father's Day to the best ❤️. We miss you."

KL Rahul and Athiya welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter. They later shared a photo holding their baby and revealed the meaning behind her name:

"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah / इवारा ~ Gift of God."

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post for her father and also posted a handwritten card from her daughter, Vamika, for Virat Kohli. The card read, "He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much, and he loves me this much." It also featured Vamika's signature at the bottom.

Varun Dhawan

Varun shared a photo with his daughter, Lara, as she seems to take her first steps. He also added photos with her dad, David Dhawan and wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day to all the new dads in town and to my dad who literally taught me everything."

Karan Johar

Karan Johar uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram alongside his kids Yash and Roohi. Celebrating fatherhood, he wrote, "Some decisions are impulsive , some decisions are strategised and some are just blessed.... My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made... the answer to my every prayer to the universe.... I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct... there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday... I know I will falter, fumble and fall.... But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise.... Today I celebrate myself ... for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash... they filled a deep void..."

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza shared an Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Father's Day. If the going gets tough - the tough gets going, is something that you have always taught me.. N without this mindset - I wouldn't be half the person 1am- So Thank you for being my strength - Everytime I feel I can't, I remember you saying that I can and I go ahead. TO MY BIGGEST FAN From YOUR BIGGEST FAN."