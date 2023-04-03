Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday solved the gruesome and sensational murder of a minor girl who was allegedly killed by none other than her own father.

The cruel father slitted throat of his minor girl and threw her body in the field in the Zab-Khurhama area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of his minor daughter, whose body was found with the throat slit in a nearby shed on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas, while addressing a press conference, said that Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, who is the father of the girl, has emerged as the prime suspect in the case.

According to police, during questioning, Mohammad Iqbal Khatana confessed to the crime.

Father killed her minor daughter to implicate someone else

According to police, on March 29 Mohammad Iqbal Khatana reached home from daily work. After finishing his household work he got into a heated argument with his wife Nageena Begum with whom his relationship has been strained for the last couple of years.

After heated arguments with his wife, Iqbal went to the kitchen in anger, hide the kitchen knife in his pocket, and left the house saying that he has to fix the punctured tyre of his vehicle.

Actually Iqbal was intending to kill himself. The deceased child followed her father and asked for some money. Iqbal's wife also followed him up to the courtyard, however, the girl followed her father up to the main road.

Nageena Begum, Showket Khatna, brother of Iqbal, Asif Khatana, cousin of Iqbal, and Haji Salam Din Khatana, uncle of Iqbal had all witnessed the girl following her father upto the main road, wherefrom she was no longer visible, due to line of sight obstruction as the main-road is on higher ground.

According to police, "Iqbal took his daughter in his vehicle, and reached Harden Road, then to Sewer through the link road, he reached Khurhama Bus-Stand, where he halted some time waiting for Isha Azaan because some people were gathered there", police said.

"As people left for Taraweeh, he drove his vehicle further to Her-Khurhama near a transformer, where he halted the vehicle. There, out of mental anguish due to domestic issues with his wife, he strangulated his daughter to death", police said.

With the dead body of his daughter, Iqbal drove back to Harden Crossing, where he parked his vehicle to the side. He walked into a shed and slit the throat of her daughter who was already died due to strangulation.

After killing the father lodged a missing report of her daughter

According to police after killing her minor daughter Mohammad Iqbal Khatana along with a few other persons reached PP Khurhama in his vehicle to lodge a missing report of her daughter.

Family members along with cops started a search for the missing minor girl.

After some time, the mother of the deceased found her throat slit near a shed at her home and was subsequently taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

After some eyewitnesses informed the police that the deceased girl was last seen with her father, cops started questioning Mohammad Iqbal Khatana who ultimately admitted to killing his daughter.