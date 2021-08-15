Muzaffar Wani, the father of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, hoisted the Indian tricolour at a government school in Tral, where he is the principal. The video of unfurling of the Indian flag as the national anthem was played in attendance of school staff on the occasion of Independence Day has gone viral on social media.

The video comes after there were rumours that Wani's father had resigned from his post at the government school as he was against hoisting the national flag. However, he released a video statement, where he debunked the rumours and said he continues to serve as the principal of the government higher secondary school in Tral.

Muzaffar Wani, father of Burhan Wani - Hizb commander killed in 2016, hoists tricolour at govt school in Tral



?Video of Muzaffar Wani unfurling Indian flag goes viral



Who was Burhan Wani?

Burhan Wani was the top terrorist commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, killed in an anti-insurgency operation along with two other terrorists in 2016. He was quite active on social media, where he regularly shared photos of him with weapons to attack Kashmiri youths.

Wani joined Hizb at the young age of 15 and rose ranks within the organisation. The officer who led the operation that led to the killing of Wani was honoured with Police Medal for Gallantry from President Ram Nath Kovind last year.