FASTag mandate has put drivers in panic, especially those who pass tolls on a daily basis. The government has made it compulsory for all four-wheelers, buses, trucks to pay digitally via FASTag. But the government is also going easy on the new mandate for those who still haven't figured out the whole process of buying and setting up the FASTag sticker for their vehicles.

The government has postponed the FASTag mandate to December 15, giving people an extension of 15 more days from the original deadline of December 1. This also means that the double fee penalty for vehicles entering FASTag lane without a FASTag sticker will be relaxed until December 15. But all vehicles must get a FASTag sticker before the new deadline or be prepared to bear the penalty.

If you are just as clueless about FASTag as you were the first time you read about it when the central government made it compulsory, you're in luck. In this article, you'll find all the relevant information about FASTag and how to get started.

Where to buy FASTag?

FASTag is easily available from almost all banks, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank. A total of 22 certified banks are eligible to issue FASTags. People can buy FASTags online via SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank websites.

Alternatively, select toll plazas are equipped to issue FASTag. If you have time in hand, the NHAI has partnered with Amazon India, Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank for FASTag issuance. Airtel and Paytm apps can be used to buy FASTag and as a bonus, they are offering cashback to lure customers. Airtel Payments Bank is offering Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and Paytm is offering Rs 250 refundable security deposit and a minimum balance of Rs 150 for car, jeep or van.

How to activate/recharge FASTag?

Once you've got your FASTag and attached to the windshield, you'll need to activate it from My FASTag app. If your vehicle already has a FASTag, simply go to the app and link it to an existing bank account to activate it. Once you pass at a FASTag toll booth, the amount will be deducted from your account and a confirmation text will be sent to your phone.

My FASTag app also allows users to recharge via UPI. But users can also recharge FASTag account from official bank websites.

For any FASTag related queries, customers can call toll-free number "1033". Alternatively, customers can call their respective banks on a FASTag helpline number available on the official NPCI website.