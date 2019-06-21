Social media is indeed a powerful tool in today's world and it can make anyone a star overnight. As they say " Passion changes everything". Fashionista and wanderer by heart made Mayank Chawla switch lanes from his profession to following his hobby and passion in the Fashion Industry. The young Fashionista has collaborated with many international brands, he has Good number of followers on Instagram too.

The dapper is currently working in the pre-production of starting his own fashion label. He is also determined at writing a book. The young social media sensation says, "I have always had my bent towards fashion and clothes. Being an engineer did not give me that kick and hence, I opted to do what I love. After being a blogger and having worked with brands like Google, Amazon, and Tata to name a few I am currently in the planning process of my own fashion label. It will be a blend of trend and pop culture."

An BBA from iipm college Delhi , Mayank gives us some major wanderlust goals with his awesome pictures on social media.