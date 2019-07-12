Fashionista Kashish Chopra is a Mumbai and Delhi based model, who has endorsed several brands. Now, she is all set to make her acting debut with a few Gujrati and Tamil movies, which are slated for release soon.

Kashish Chopra says a sacrifice to be real must cost, hurt and empty ourselves. But we should turn out to be a hero of our own life. This never-ending urge to fight back and stand tall has given her the lifestyle she dreamed of being a Superstar. Kashish started Modelling since after her graduation and the dedication kept her going till she became a renowned person in the Bollywood Industry.

The love and desire for fashion and being a shopaholic keep her looking flawless every time you see her because she dresses neat and crisp, playing with the right colours and looking just alluring always. She does blogging as a hobby, a part-time time thing, which brings immense joy to her while impersonating the people about style, fitness and lifestyle said by kashish !

Kashish Chopra is a Mumbai and Delhi based model who has collaborated with notable brands like Forever 21, Zara, Charles and Keith, Call it Spring, H&M, Woodland, ultimate nutrition, Puma, Nike, Pixi, Zivami and many more. She is also looked upon as a fitness model for Healthvit and many international brands.

Kashish Chopra is quite active on social media andis an influencer. She is a fitness and fashion enthusiast. She has more than 500,000 plus followers on Instagram and more than 10,000 fans on the Facebook account.

The fashionista has a heart for acting and has signed few Gujarati and Tamil which are about to release & recently signed few Punjabi songs. She says she's very lucky to be in this Industry as this helps us to connect with astounding people and brands across the globe. It helps her to learn everything each passing day.