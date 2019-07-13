Dixika Vanvari, also known as Miss D, is a popular fashionista, artist and also an anchor. She ventured into the business of fashion and beauty quite early in her life but the journey was a rollercoaster ride for Dixika. She is a fashion graduate from JD Institute of Fashion Technology and has done some remarkable work in the fashion industry.

Coming to her background, since her childhood, Dixika was a very hard working and focused girl. As she belonged to a middle-class family, she knew she can't be asking money for everything from her parents. In her family, women have been living independently and that's what motivated Dixika to start something of her own when she grows up.

After completing her graduation, Dixika started her fashion line called DIXIKA VANVARI DESIGNS in 2013. However, it didn't succeed. But she didn't give up. She worked hard to achieve her goal in the fashion industry and in 2015, she ventured into the world of blogging which worked very well for her.

On her blog withlovemissd.com, she shares a lot of fashion and lifestyle content, which her followers love. She also shares everyday pictures of her outfit or photos of her travel and holidays which her followers can find relatable too. Dixika Vanvari loves working more on wedding-related content, from wedding outfits to wedding make-ups and that's what she has made her blog majorly about.

About her work and what keeps her going, Dixika said, "Making these lifetime moments a little more remarkable with my presence is what I thrive for."

She also added, "While my work has been loved and appreciated by my clients and audience, I've also grown as a human being over the years. So I think, it's my growth as an artist and as a human being that keeps people on board with me. Believe me, there's a lot more work still left to be done. I have high expectations of myself! I am my biggest critic. A piece of big news is in the pipeline which I am highly excited about it's a secret project that I am working on for about a year now all I can say is this project is going to combine both of my worlds Anchoring and Blogging and give my audience a lot of insight about the industry and its people I am turning 30 in a few months and I have Big plans."