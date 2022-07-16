Entrepreneurship is a dream for millions. While many aspiring entrepreneurs give up thinking it takes generational wealth to unlock entrepreneurial success, others keep looking for the formula to create a successful brand. Fashion influencer Kavita Arora has answered this in simple words. She says that entrepreneurial success is made up of multiple elements. According to her, the first element is self-belief. She says that self-doubt is the biggest hindrance in the journey to success. She also said that there are already so many people in this world who'd try to bring you down and if you also join them, you will reach nowhere.

The next thing she says is to follow your instinct. "You can make money in any business, but you will be passionate about only one or two things. The journey is all about discovering those few things that are your true calling", the one behind fashion brand Junne Couture said. The success that her brand has unlocked in a short time is proof that she has a fair understanding of business. Her journey started with little steps, but where she is today is proof that with the right values and foundation, success is not far-fetched.

She is an engineer who started her fashion designing journey out of pure passion. She was creatively inclined and loved to design outfits for her friends and family. This inspired her to create a fashion label. She took the first step by launching capsule collections at flea markets and pop-up stalls in malls. As her designs attracted praise and business started gaining momentum, she opened her first store in Delhi. The pace of her success helped her to open a bigger store and step into Couture.

She achieved success with Bridal Couture and successfully did shows in Dubai. Later, she realized that she wanted to do things differently and thus moved on from the brand she had made to create something she resonated with. She put her heart and soul into creating Junne Couture's online store where she deals in masks, athleisure, and loungewear. This success stems from her persistence.

She says that the perfect brand is a myth. "A good brand gives joy to the creator and value to others", says the young founder who has been working on her terms and setting a good example for others.