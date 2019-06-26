Shaine Soni is one of top fashion stylist of India, but travelling has made her spiritualist. She says that happiness cannot bought, but can be achieved through spiritual experience of living every minute with positivity.

Shaine Soni knows today's trend pretty well and she designs dreams for models and Brands with her creativity. She designed clothes for thousands of models, who have taken part in many concerts, events, and fashion shows. Many celebs in B-town use her Majestic designs. Shaine has also work for many top events including Mrs India worldwide 2018. She is also director of Human for Humanity for wash project.

Shaine Soni is big influencer on the social media and she boasts of a huge fanbase on Instagram. She loves traveling and she often gives on gyaan on it to her Insta followers. She recently wrote, "Happiness cannot be travelled to Owned, Earned, Worn or Consumed. Happiness is a spiritual experience of living every minute with Love, Grace and Gratitude.....#champagneday."

The fashion stylisht says that one should stop regretting and start accepting what he/she is that is when he/she can feel the happiness. Shaine Soni added, "One sure sign of Spiritual growth is when you embrace who you have become as a result of your past, instead of regretting it!"

Her advice for girls is 'be bold and work hard to fulfill their dreams'. "Be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart, and strong enough to live the life you have always imagined! Never did the world make a queen of a girl who hides in the houses and dreams without travelling...... Shaine Soni writes on her Instagram page.

Shaine Soni believes that carrying yourself with the right appearance does have an impact. Fashion can define the person's taste and it is the most powerful tool to influence people around you in the 21st century. The people enjoy the experience of working under her rather than making big bucks and name like others.

Her creativity is no lesser than top brands like Prada, Armani, D&G, CK & GUCCI. Shaine Soni knows the detailing and makes a masterpiece which can become show stopper at an event. Her colour choice, understanding the texture and fabric has been her USP. She has an incredible visualization power, which makes her more expert than other fashion stylists. She knows how to work in a competitive market.