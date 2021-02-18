Fashion is the art of creative aspects and the scope of fashion designing is one of the most captivating, engaging, and remarkable career options of this generation. When it comes to having a flair for creativity, impeccable individual form, and authenticity, then the captivating world of fashion designing is just the thing where Noman Siddiqui excels. He can make any person look even more confident and add beauty to their outfit. Based in Pakistan, Noman's is a rapid growing brand. His enterprise is known as Noman and Bhaiya and is a leading brand in wedding outfits, he claims. With the growing demand for fashionable traditional wedding attire, N&B fashion is said to be is one of the fastest-growing clothing brands from Pakistan. They have been renovating and beautifying the most special occasions of many people since 2012.

The company was started in 2012, as a menswear brand and later evolved into a more comprehensive name for bridal and wedding outfits. His latest creation is "GURIYA" that was launched recently at the 18th edition of the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week at Lahore. In this event, Nimra Khan represented them and dressed in one of the best outfits of this line.

He has graduated with a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and has excelled in his field since. His designing skills are high-profile and classy along with a taste of the traditional wedding styles. Many celebrated people have donned their dresses in the past. Some of these are, Urwa Hocane, Furqan Qureshi, Hareem Farooq, Hira Mani, Furqan Qureshi, Ramsha Khan and many more to mention. They say designers must have a strong sense of the aesthetic, that is, an eye for color and detail, a sense of balance and proportion, and an appreciation for beauty to grow in their respective fields.

Although started in 2012, his career started in 2008. His story will now be used as an example for coming generations to inspire them in the field of fashion. The "N&B" label is a trademark of delicate embroidery, fine finish, clean, and contemporary styling. It does feel great to see young people taking interest in traditional dressing and outfits while helping the culture evolve.