When was the last time movies or series weren't followed by an Instagram trend? Remember when people were recreating Euphoria's make-up looks and outfits? Similarly, now that the series Bridgerton is taking over the trend market, how can Ritu Pamnani lie back and watch the show?

For the past few days, the series has been taking over Instagram with fashion and beauty trends. Following the same has become imperative for the influencers. Ritu Pamnani, being one, recently took to her Instagram, posting her version of the trending "Bridgerton Looks." She picked up the makeup challenge of the same.

She used Light Reflecting Foundation by NARS, Concealer by Anastasia Beverly Hills, Blush by Nudestix, Setting Powder by Laura Mercier, 24-H Brow Setter & pencil by Benefit, Lip Gloss and Mascara by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Using all these products of high quality and standing, she created a clean and must-try make-up look. She kept it simple and classy, just like the no-makeup-makeup looks of the characters in Bridgerton.

Ritu Pamnani is intricate when it comes to makeup looks and tutorials. She has recreated so many looks to date. This Bridgerton reel has already received thousands of views in just a few hours. People are lauding her and are taking inspiration from her makeup tutorial.

The influencer captioned the reel, typing, "My take on the 'Bridgerton Look.' It's such an everyday clean look." and more.

Besides makeup, you will also find a lot of fashion and lifestyle content on her page. She is playing a strong social media game with her talent and intelligence. She has more than 200k followers on Instagram, and she has also collaborated and worked with brands like NARS, Pantene, Guess, H&M, Mango, Puma, Tanishq, Fila, Mac, Revolve, etc.