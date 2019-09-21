Social media has become a wider platform for everyone to gain a lot of fame. Not just fame, it has also helped many people to make money. Rehan Tagale has made a name for himself with using social media effectively. He has got more than 135K followers on Instagram and is an expert in the field of digital marketing. After working in a digital marketing and advertising agency, he discovered his interest to inspire people by his work. That's when Rehan decided to part ways with a corporate job and create something of his own. He started his journey as a blogger in late 2017 and he has great knowledge about the latest trends that work on digital platforms.

"Art and creativity is the field which I always wanted to explore. There's so much to learn and every day is a new experience. Sitting in front of the laptop and merely doing a desk job made my life monotonous. That was the time I thought of becoming an influencer. By God's grace, things worked out and I got into the fashion industry as a blogger. It is really a surreal feeling to work for yourself rather than for somebody", said Rehan while remembering his good old job days.

The young guy has been associated with SheIn, a popular online clothing store in India. He further plans to start his own YouTube channel where he will be sharing videos based on fashion. Streetstyle, how to style during the festive season, tips to wear formals, casuals and much more is the kind of content Rehan will start making videos on. Apart from this, he is really keen to collaborate with brands like Myntra, H&M, Koovs, Max among others. At a very young age, the fashion influencer has got some huge plans in the store and we wish him lots of luck for his blog and his future endeavours.

