Be the person that will inspire people to be like you. Living by this philosophy, Abraham Adegeye is rocking big time in the world of social media. Popularly known as 'abrahamdailydosis', he is a fashion influencer who believes to inspire people with his sense of style. "I spread my lifestyle and ideas about fashion through Instagram and it's the best decision I've ever made", says the blogger. In 2015, he found his love for blogging and in 2017, he made up his mind to make it as his profession. Born in Nigeria, he moved to Vienna when he was 15 and over the years, his fashion sense has upgraded being influenced by the West.

He has organically built his family on Instagram and has got more than 60K followers. With fashion, he strikes a perfect balance between travel and lifestyle as well. In his career of 3 years, Abraham has collaborated with some of the best brands including Nike, H&M, Pull&Bear, Umbro, G-Star Raw and many more. Besides this, he has also been a part of several successful campaigns including Zalando's 'Get The Look' where he creates and combines outfits to inspire all the fashionistas out there. The other campaign named 'Love You Hater' was in collaboration with Coca Cola and Sprite which was aimed to raise voice against racism and the hate on social media.

Moreover, his collaboration with Diesel Fragrances was one of the talking points as he got an opportunity to meet one of the most renowned footballers of the world, Neymar Jr. When asked about the mantra behind his tremendous success, he revealed that he never shies away to take risks. "You only live once so make the best out of it. Don't try to be someone else. Just be you and do what you feel is right", said the 23-year old influencer giving a pro-tip to all the aspiring bloggers. Having good experience in creating content on Instagram, Abraham Adegeye now has his focus on YouTube where he aims to create video content for his fans. Without any doubt, this young man is one of the best fashion icons and he has got a lot to explore in his career.