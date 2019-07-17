Niki Shah started her own designer label at a young age of 18 with boutiques in India and Dubai. Soon she had a lot of fashion shows in her kitty. At 30, Niki Shah started blogging to set new fashion trends and became a social media sensation in UAE and India, promoting established and upcoming brands in fashion, travel and lifestyle.

Niki Shah lives mostly in Dubai and calls it her home. She says that she grew up there looking and exploring every aspect of luxury that mankind has ever witnessed. Her blog Nikishah Dubai is reflection of the lifestyle that the city has to offer.

Having lived in countries like India, Kenya and UAE she absorbed the essence of different cultures, nature and trends all her life. Her big success in India got her recognised as the new Youth Icon of Ahmedabad in 2010.

She says, "I have dressed many celebrity customers and have participated in many international fashion shows, built a successful portfolio as a fashion designer. Now, I am a social media influencer and hence, I used both Fashion/Lifestyle knowledge and my Marketing Degree together to create a new avenue of Influencer/Blogger marketing based on strategic ideas to help promote not only well known brands but also help new and upcoming brands to promote their products in the most efficient way."

Niki says the she started blogging as a hobby which soon grew to become her identity. Somewhere between writing and styling up, social media is now fast becoming a profession for her. She has been fortunate enough to collaborate and create bespoke content and editorials for some of the world's leading elite, fashion and beauty brands.

At almost 30, she decided it is never too late to start anything new and explore other areas of the fashion industry and that is how she started writing fashion blogs and very soon, it turned into commercial blogging, converting it into a full-time career of being a lifestyle influencer through different social platforms.

Her fashion blogs are a culmination of fashion content developed using all the technical knowledge of fashion studies, creating informative data base. She automatically creates trends which are relatable to most of the Asian women around the world and show how fashion can be worn without breaking the banks and cultural values.

Niki puts it with pride, "My show wardrobe consists of more than 100 different brands and designers; I often love it how my followers and I connect on my social media platforms over our common love for footwear." Not only this, she shares interesting, cost effective and yet, trending shopping tips everytime she is travelling to different countries like US, UK, Denmark and Turkey, etc. She connects with her women followers and reveals that make up is nothing more than grooming and one doesn't need to layer up every other day in order to look well groomed. "Keeping it less with right amount is always enough!" She says. Niki adds further, "I also use the platform to share what I eat every day and how to maintain health when you are in a capital city of brunches!"

Niki has worked with many brands conceptualizing their entire terms, marketing with her own elements and has built a successfully built her brand on social media. Social media can be utilised for spreading good ideas, branding with right informative approach on specialized subjects.