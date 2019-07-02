Digraj Singh Shahpura, a popular Indian fashion designer who belongs to the royal clan of Shahpura has been instrumental in promoting Indian heritage and culture through his exclusively designed ethnic apparel.

He is also known for doing some exclusive and innovative work in the field of hospitality. His work is diversified and is not only a fashion designer but also has business dealing with hotels, jewelry and interior designs.

Digraj has made a mark with his classic tailored cut Indian wear, not just here but in and abroad as well. Digraj has collaborated and done trunk shows with prestigious fashion houses in abroad and India like Burberry, Berluti, Tods and Dior.

Digraj gathered a lot of knowledge in the world of fashion by staying and travelling abroad. Thereafter he planned to start his own brand by the name of "Digraj Singh Shahpura" in 2015 and has not looked back since then.

And he is dedicated towards bringing a new revolution in Indian fashion and putting it on to the international fashion map by bringing out designs that reflect his Rajasthani roots – Jodhpuri, Bandhgala, Achkan, which are his strengths.

Furthermore, his designs bring across an aesthetic and regal tapestry of the fineries of Rajasthan that reflect the heritage and craft of the Indian state.

Digraj Singh Shahpura is known for resurrecting fashion styles of the bygone era. His designs have made clothing patterns iconic and fashionable besides keeping intact the rich heritage of Rajasthan.