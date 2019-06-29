Fashion blogger Rashi Mehra, whose work featured on top beauty magazine Femina India and Filmfare's Instagram account, is se to come up with her own fitness label which will mainly focus on comfort with style.

Rashi Mehra is one of the most loved fashion and beauty bloggers. However, taking a step into the world of blogging was quite a big decision for her as she left her job in the stock market to do what she loves. Even when she was working, Rashi used to do part-time blogging.

However, since the day she followed her passion, she feels that it's her best decision. She has her own blog called "wakeupandfashion" where she writes about fashion, beauty, lifestyle and different trends. So far, Rashi has collaborated with a lot of fo brands which were related to fashion and lifestyle. She has also worked with topnotch international brands.

Rashi Mehra shares that she is passionate about travelling and loves creating content which people can relate and benefit from. She also loves experimenting with different brands. On her Instagram page, she promotes only those products which she has personally used and trusts.

The gorgeous blogger is currently focusing on working on her own fitness label which will mainly focus on comfort with style. She is a fitness enthusiast too. Recently, her work was featured on top beauty magazine Femina India and Filmfare's Instagram account.