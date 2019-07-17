Isha Bansal is a fashion addict who also took up fashion as a course and studied it seriously. Her mother is her greatest motivation. She believes her fashion sense is hereditary.

Overtime, Isha developed her own style which is a blend of pieces from chic, modern and sophisticated lines.

Isha Bansal has a growing fan base and she shares beauty tips, describes trending stories through beautiful photos on her Instagram feed.

Isha's main goal is to help people with their personal style so that they can look the best versions of themselves everyday.

Isha has worked with some of the most established names in the fashion world; to name a few, Daniel Wellington, Studio MAC and some jewellery brands as well.

Working along with such brands has only given her so much experience for the long run. Isha strongly believes that one should be wealthy of knowledge and these exercises help to produce and work better.

Apart from being a fashion enthusiast, Isha's future goal is to have her own unique jewellery line and she is very confident about giving her best to succeed.