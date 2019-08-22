Ankita Kochhar is a famous fashion and lifestyle blogger who made a mark for herself on her own terms. In a short span of time, with her unique understanding of fashion and styling, Ankita has made her name count in the top list in the fashion world with her blogging and fashion sense.

The journey of Ankita is not a cakewalk, coming from a modest family and from the small town of Bareilly, it was tough for her to make a mark in the fashion world.

There was a time in starting were many people who did not agree with her styling. But as time passed, she has silenced all her critics with her fashion sense. She never allowed anyone to distract her from her work, and she never let herself down when she was criticised in the starting. She continues on the path which she selected to fulfil her dreams and interest.

She knows how to grow in the internet world, so she started posting her views on fashion on her social media accounts. Then she made her website to expand her work on the social media platform. She never thought she would come so far in the fashion world. And she never thought she would get this much response for her fashion posts.

Ankita Kochhar always updates herself with the latest fashion, and that is the reason people follow her genuinely, and her fashion sense is stunning and trendy too.

Ankita is also assisting other big brands; she believes in expanding things and sharing knowledge. It is rightly said sharing knowledge increase your awareness. She has a much bigger vision for life, and she will surely achieve that as she has that extra factor in her.

