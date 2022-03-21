The unexpected resignation of Farooq Khan from the post of advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has raised many eye-brows within the local unit of the Saffron Party because BJP leadership in J&K was unaware of any such development till Sunday evening.

"We are still not aware what assignment the party high-command is going to give Farooq Khan ", a senior BJP leader of J&K told International Bussiness Times.

Wishing anonymity the leader said that the central leadership of the party will take the final decision regarding utilization of the "services" of Farooq Khan, who retired as Inspector General of Police (IGP) before joining BJP in the year 2014.

"Till Sunday evening, we were not aware that Farooq Khan was going to resign as an advisor. This development has surprised everyone within the party. Everything will be cleared within a couple of days after high-command take decision about Farooq Khan's role in the party", he said.

Reports said that Farooq Khan is likely to be given an important assignment in BJP ahead of the coming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Khan resigned as LG's advisor on Sunday

On Sunday evening, Farooq Khan resigned as an advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after his meeting with top BJP leadership in New Delhi.

Unconfirmed reports said that Farooq Khan met with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and BL Santosh, general secretary (Organization) before submitting his papers as an advisor.

A local newspaper quoting sources said that Khan put his papers after his one-to-one meetings with Nadda and Santosh in New Delhi amid reports that the party high command is likely to give a major political assignment to him in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Khan was called to New Delhi by the top political leadership of the BJP. He met Nadda and Santosh this morning for about half an hour each. After talks with two BJP leaders, Khan resigned as Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor," reports said while quoting sources.

Joined BJP in 2014 after retirement

A decorated police officer, Farooq Khan had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BJP's election rally at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

Within days after his joining, he was appointed as national secretary of BJP. Farooq Khan was the first leader of BJP from J&K, who was appointed to the national team. He was also the in-charge of BJP Minority Morcha and party's affairs in Nagaland besides being the spokesperson of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

He remained administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep before being appointed as Advisor to the Governor in Jammu and Kashmir in July 2019. Since then, he continued as Advisor here.

Founder of counter-terror group in J&K

Farooq Khan was the founder of the counter-terrorism arm of the Jammu and Kashmir Police- the Special Task Force.

Farooq Khan, who belongs to Jammu city, has a close link with national BJP leaders. His grand-father Col (Retired) Peer Mohammad was the first state president of Jammu and Kashmir Jan Sangh.