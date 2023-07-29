As every section of the society hailed the historic initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration during the Muharram processions, former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that his former colleagues stopped him from restarting Shias' processions from traditional routes.

Welcoming decision of the the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow the Muharram procession in the city for the first time in over three decades, the NC president said there was no reason not to allow it before but "some of our very own people were against it".

"We wanted this to happen earlier as well. When I was chief minister, I wanted this to take place, but some of our very own people were against it. I do not want to name them, they have passed away. Otherwise, what was the reason that it was not allowed?

"I also joined the procession. I went from Abi Guzar to Qatalgah. I saw the difficulties they faced. Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs greeted this procession. I used to hold Zuljanah. I thank God that it was restarted but the Zuljanah is still not allowed on the traditional route," Abdullah said.

"God willing, when the people's government will be here, Zoljanah will be taken out on the traditional route in a grand way," he added.

Farooq questions the timing of lifting Muharram restrictions

"I welcomed the decision of the government to allow the Muharram procession from the traditional route after a gap of over three decades", Dr. Abdullah said but he questioned the timing to give such relaxations.

"Why such initiatives were taken this year, why not such steps taken during the last five years?", he asked and observed that the government is trying to give the impression that the situation has been normalized in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Chief Minister said that these steps were taken at a time when hearing, in response to the writ petitions filed against the abrogation of Article 370, has started.

Muharram procession was allowed from the traditional route after a gap of over three decades.

After a gap of over three decades, the Shia community in Srinagar on Thursday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional Gurubazaar to Dalgate route, with hundreds participating in it in peaceful conduct. The procession was taken out by members of the Shai community after permission was granted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has termed the 8th Muharram procession as another historic landmark in the continued march toward peace and stability. An official spokesman said that it shows the situation is at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing in the Kashmir Valley.

"8th Muharram procession used to come out from Guru Bazar and culminate at Imambargah Dalgate before it was banned in 1989. Today the entire world is witnessing commitment & determination of the govt to ensure a peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion & harmony in society", office of the LG Manoj Sinha tweeted.

"It is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to peace and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of J&K UT. Several historic decisions have seen the light of the day in a few years and a peaceful J&K has emerged on the horizon. Let's further strengthen our bonds & unity", the office of LG further tweeted while quoting Manoj Sinha.

LG Manoj Sinha joins Muharram procession

Lt. Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday joined mourners during the 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar's Bota Kadal area.

This is the first time in the last 34 years that a head of administration has joined a Muharram procession.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached Bota Kadal area of Srinagar and took part in the Zuljinah procession. He offered Chaddar to Zuljinah and paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion. He also distributed refreshments among the mourners and extended full support to them.

LG reached Bota Kadal area of Srinagar amid tight security cover at around 11 am. He was accompanied by ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad and other officials.

Today on Youm-e-Ashoora joined Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar's Downtown and paid my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world. pic.twitter.com/9CsXMves9X — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Shia mourners expressed gratitude to the administration for ensuring quality arrangements and thanked LG for reaching out to them. "We feel delighted to see LG Sahib among us today. It is a moment of pride for us. Arrangements made by the administration are up to the mark," they said.

Members of the Shia community said that after allowing the Muharram procession from the traditional route, LG Manoj Sinha has taken a good initiative by personally participating in the Zuljinah procession.

"Today on Youm-e-Ashoora joined the Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar's Downtown, and paid my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and the greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

"Remembering the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala for upholding the values of truth, justice, and equality, which has been guiding the entire humanity to follow the path of righteousness", LG said, adding, "Let us this day imbibe the eternal ideals of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and work unitedly for peace, progress, and prosperity of the people".