A day before the all-party meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote Voting Machine, former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference (NC) Dr. Farooq Abdullah demanded early assembly elections in J&K to install a popular government.

"Assembly elections must take place in Jammu and Kashmir as the Lieutenant Governor's administration cannot resolve the issues of the people", Dr. Abdullah argued while highlighting problems being faced by the residents of the Union Territory.

The National Conference president was interacting with media persons after addressing a one-day convention of the party's Baramulla unit.

Reacting to issues raised in the convention, the former Chief Minister argued only a democratically elected government can address the grievances of the common masses.

"Administration of the Lieutenant Governor's government cannot solve basic issues of the people", he opinioned while calling for assembly elections in J&K to set up a popular government properly elected by the people.

Earlier during his tour to different parts of Jammu province, Dr. Farooq Abdullah attacked the "unresponsive" administration and demanded assembly elections in J&K.

Earlier on January 10, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said elections in Jammu and Kashmir are the right of the people but Kashmiris will not beg for it.

"If elections are not held this year, so be it! We are not beggars. I have said it time and again, Kashmiris are not beggars. The election is our right but we will not beg before them for this right. They want to restore the elections to us, good. But if they don't want to do it, so be it," said Omar.

Assembly Elections were last held in J&K in November-December 2014 and the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government formed government in March 2015. The BJP walked out of the coalition in 2018 and the government was dissolved.

National Conference to attend ECI's all-party meeting on Monday.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah announced that the National Conference will attend the all-party meeting called by the Election Commission of India on Monday.

"Our party will attend the meeting. We will listen to what they have to say, we will also say what we have to," he said.

Notably, the ECI has developed a remote electronic voter machine (RVM) with migrant voters in mind. On Monday, the ECI will demonstrate the working of the RVM to political parties from all over the country at the upcoming meeting.

According to a letter written by B.C.Patra, Secretary of ECI all political parties including eight recognized national parties have been invited on January 16 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype RVM.

BJP workers were also asked to gear up for assembly polls

On Wednesday the national general secretary organization of BJP B L Santhosh asked the party leaders to gear up for polls.

At a meeting with senior party leaders of the Union territory, he emphasized strengthening party units at booth and assembly constituency levels. He asked the party in-charges to focus on winning the election in their respective areas.

The meeting came days after senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with party functionaries from Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held this year, though there has been no official announcement yet.

BL Santhosh, while addressing the meeting, emphasized strengthening all the party units putting strenuous stress on the booth management and assembly constituency levels. He asked the party "Prabharis" to concentrate on winning the election in their allocated areas ensuring their extended tours in those areas.