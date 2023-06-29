Amid intense debate over the decision of the Law Commission of India to seek the views of the public about the Uniform Civil Code, the National Conference president, and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday cautioned the Centre against taking any unilateral decision on this issue.

Farooq Abdullah said the Centre should not push through with the Uniform Civil Code and rethink the consequences of implementing it.

After offering Eid prayers at the historic Hazrabat shrine of Kashmir Valley former Chief Minister asked the Centre to give a second thought to the proposal of implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

"This is a diverse nation, people of different races and religions live here and Muslims have their own Shariah law,", he argued.

"India is a diverse country where people of all religions, caste, creed, and faith live together. Before implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Centre should think about everyone before going ahead with the proposal", he said.

He further said that the government should think and rethink the consequences of implementing the UCC. They should keep all this under consideration and instead of pushing it through, they should think of the consequences", he cautioned.

Law Commission solicits views, ideas of the public about UCC

The 22nd Law Commission of India is inter alia examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice.

Initially, the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject of the Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 07.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018, and 10.4.2018.

According to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission.

The 21st Law Commission issued the consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" on 31.08.2018. Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code.

Earlier PM bats for UCC

Dr. Farooq's remarks come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for UCC and wondered how a country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pushed for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue.

Even the Supreme Court has advocated for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but those practicing vote bank politics are opposing it, said Modi and asked how the country can have two systems.

AAP supports Uniform Civil Code but with conditions

The Aam Aadmi Party has already extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code but said that the Government of India should evolve consensus by involving all stakeholders.

"The government should hold extensive consultations on the proposal with all stakeholders, including political parties and non-political entities," AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said on Wednesday.