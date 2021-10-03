On October 3, Sunday afternoon, farmers protesting against the government's farm bill at Lakhimpur Kheri's Teekuniya in Uttar Pradesh were in for a shock when an angry BJP minister's son ran over his vehicle on the marching farmers from behind. The incident that led to the death of two farmers and injured eight others took a furious turn further as the angry mob burnt vehicles parked around the area.

According to reports, the farmers had organized a protest ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. According to Kisan IT cell, the farmers had blocked the helipad with tractors and vehicles, marring the deputy CM's plans to land via helicopter. A tweet from Kisan IT Cell's Twitter handle shows farmers marching towards the helipad with black flags, almost hijacking the landing area.

However, the protest turned rather ugly after three vehicles reportedly being driven by BJP workers including State Home Affairs minister Ajay Mishra's son ran over the marching farmers. Tejinder Singh Virk, another farmer leader has been reportedly injured in the hit-and-run attack.

Following the incident, SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) Leader Dr. Darshan Pal Singh released an official statement on Twitter confirming the news.