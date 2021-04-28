There are several citizens of the country for whom it still hasn't sunk in that there is no shortage of oxygen cylinder for patients and facilitating one on social media can invite the all-encompassing National Security Act.

After the security of the nation found a new context, now insensitivity has been redefined by Karnataka Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti.

As per an audio gone viral, after a farmer questions the minister over reduction in free rice quota, he is contemptuously told to die. Let alone a statement falling on the wrong side of diplomacy, but it erred on the grounds of humanity as well.

So colossal was the mistake that Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa had to condemn his own minister's statement and apologize. He said such arrogance would not be tolerated. Expressing regret over the statement, the CM also promised to provide 5 kg of rice per month instead of the monthly three kg quota.



What does the minister have to say?

Addressing a media conference to clarify his stance, Minister Katti said he was 'provoked' to speak in that manner, as per The Hindu report. While he cared enough to hold a press conference, he did not express regret or apology for the statement made.

Not Katti's first brush with insensitive statement

Earlier this year, his statement on the Below Poverty Line Ration Card Holders sparked a row. After saying that those who owned a motorcycle, TV fridge, and five acres of land are not entitled to hold a BPL card, which would have to be surrendered to the government. The minister later backtracked from his statement saying that there were no definite parameters for BPL and APL cardholders for availing benefits.

What a shame!

The statement invited reactions from opposition political parties who asked for the minister to be removed immediately. A mere reprimand to the minister and apology was not enough. Many of the netizens were vocal about their opinions on social media also felt the insensitive remark should be punished with immediate removal of the minister. While some booed the minister himself through words, others thought it was time for some introspection. As it is the voters who elected such leaders.