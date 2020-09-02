In a shocking incident, a farmer in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has committed suicide due to crop failure. The deceased farmer named Babulal Verma was stressed for many days as his crop failed. The incessant rains in Madhya Pradesh have created flood conditions in many districts. The non-stop rains have drawn lines of concern on the farmer who is struggling to make arrangements for their crops.

According to local media reports, Verma could not bear the pain of the soybean crop failing. Soybean has been considered a successful crash crop in Madhya Pradesh at one time. It was recognized as a gold-growing crop for farmers. But this year, farmers across the state are worried about the soybean crop being ruined. Local farmers have argued that Soybean crops have been damaged due to both fake seeds and viruses.

As TV channels go gaga over the CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the suicides of farmers have been ignored. Not even a single political party has even called for an investigation on this issue.

मुख्यमंत्री के गृह ज़िले सिहोर में एक किसान ने फ़सल ख़राब होने पर आत्महत्या कर ली।

प्रदेश के बड़े हिस्से में पूर्व में ही सोयाबीन की फ़सल ख़राब हो चुकी है और अब अतिवर्षा व बाढ़ से भी क़रीब 15 लाख हेक्टेयर फ़सल प्रदेश के बाढ़ प्रभावित विभिन्न जिलो में ख़राब हुई है। pic.twitter.com/DUKNrAX8yh — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) September 2, 2020

Opposition launches attack on MP government

Sehore is the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath have said that farmers need immediate relief in times of disaster. But even in this hour of crisis, only false and blank speeches are being served to them.

Kamal Nath has tweeted that the Chief Minister is going round the clock. But along with you, there is a blank assurance, not relief. Today the farmer is demanding relief, people of flood-affected areas are demanding relief.