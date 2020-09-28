A tractor has been set on fire at India Gate in the capital city of Delhi to mark protest against the three farm bills that were passed by the parliament on September 20 amid vehement protests by the Opposition.

A team of police was immediately sent to the location to douse the flames. The tractor has been removed and the fire has been put out by the fire department.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, the police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

DCP New Delhi told news agency ANI: "Around 15- 20 persons gathered here [India Gate] and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and a tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests across the country.