Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar became subject to massive trolling on Sunday when he made a tweet asking people of Bhopal to not vote for BJP candidate Pragya Thakur. The only issue with the tweet is that the polls in Bhopal were conducted over a week ago - on May 12.

In his tweet, Farhan asked Bhopal people to cast their vote and sarcastically took a dig at the BJP candidate. "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate [sic]," he tweeted.

Soon, a series of comments started pouring in, ridiculing the actor for his apparent lack of knowledge on the polling dates. Bhopal polls were conducted on May 12.

Farhan hails from a family which has been quite vocal on political issues. His father Javed Akhtar and mother Shabana Azmi often make comments on political issues.

Although Farhan did not delete his tweet, the actor might be regretting his goof-up as he sees the ridiculing comments.

