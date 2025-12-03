There is some good news for movie buffs! Farhan Akhtar has just confirmed that the much awaited 'Jee Le Zara' has not been shelved. Starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra; the film was announced way back in 2021. But, owing to technical and then date issues; it could never be started. Then there were rumours of the film being shelved.

Film back on track

Speculations were also rife about the actresses being replaced to put the film back on track. However, Farhan, who will be directing the film, has confirmed that the film is all set to go on the floors soon.

"To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors' dates. But we've sorted all that out. We'll start soon," he told Filmfare.

In another interview with Samdish Bhatia, Farhan said that he has never been averse to the idea of taking therapy. He also revealed that he keeps taking therapy sessions every now and then. On being prodded about what was that one incident he could share that made him seek therapy, the actor spoke with all honesty.

Farhan on Jee Le Zara dates

Farhan revealed that the film's date kept getting pushed, and it went on for nearly two years. He added that this led to him questioning whether people still had faith in him as a director. "The date for the film's shooting just kept shifting ahead. It was such a stressful period because I thought that I was wasting time, and before I knew it, two and a half years had gone by. There are some personal insecurities as well. I started feeling that maybe people will think that I wouldn't be able to direct," he told the channel.

It had been 12 years since I had directed a film, and maybe people would doubt my skills. When you sit with a therapist and you tell these things, you start realising where all these things are coming from.

Because I didn't want to say, 'Let me move on from this film.'"