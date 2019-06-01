1 / 9

















Farhan Akhtar, for the second time has been chosen as an International Indian ambassador and this time it is for Football. The multitalented actor currently is in Madrid as Farhan will be attending the finals of UEFA Champion's league as International Indian ambassador.

The actor is having a gala time there as he posed with the trophy for the Champion's League tournament at the stadium with the legendary players of Football.

Farhan took to his social media and shared pictures with the players captioning, "In football heaven .. #legends #allheart #champions#uclfinal #madrid @championsleague@spnsportsindia"

The actor is all smiles as he posed with Football legends like Luís Figo, Alessandro Del Piero, Robert pires, Roberto Carlos, Gaizka Mendieta,Cafu and David.

What has doubled Farhan's excitement is that he was seen taking road trips in Spain with his squad in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. The actor must be revisiting his special moments from the film. Before leaving for Madrid, Farhan shared, "I am going to miss my friends a lot, Abhay and Hrithik will be missed, Kalki will be missed, Katrina will be missed and Bagwati will be missed. I am going to send my pictures from there".

Seems like Farhan has been chosen as the face for Football this time because of the impactful films on sportsperson he has been a part of in past. Now again, with Toofan he has been making a difference with whatever he can through his workouts and other inspirational posts. Also, Farhan is a huge sports enthusiast.

A widely celebrated, successful and influential celebrity in India, Farhan is an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer with countless movies to his credit. He has also flexed his musical muscles before – not just playing a part of the frontman of a rock band in the critically acclaimed film, Rock On!! (2008) – but he has also been keen on recording his own album for the longest time.

Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming movie, 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.