Can you imagine one man in this era, who would openly call out the political family out of genuine anger, without any agenda to gain support from the BJP? The '70s may have passed but Rishi Kapoor (fondly known as Chintu ji) continued to remain the 'angry young man' of the Hindi film industry mainly in his off-screen life.

In his late 60s phase he had an opinion on everything, be it the Kashmir issue, the Gandhi family's dominance over national assets, the celebrity trend of airport looks, or the general behaviour of media towards his grand-nephew Taimur Ali Khan. In an era, when most actors choose to remain politically correct, Chintu ji never bothered about the consequences.

Rishi Kapoor on Twitter

"Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ?

If roads in Delhi can be changed why not Congress assets/property ke naam? Was in Chandigarh wahan bhi Rajeev Gandhi assets? Socho? Why?

We must name important assets of the country who have contributed to society. Har cheez Gandhi ke naam? I don't agree. Sochna log!

Film City should be named Dilip Kumar,Dev Anand,Ashok Kumar ya Amitabh Bachchan ke naam? Rajeev Gandhi udyog Kya hota hai? Socho doston!

Imagine Mohamad Rafi Mukesh Manna Dey Kishore Kumar venues on their name like in our country. Just a suggestion.

Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say?

Raj Kapoor has made India proud over the years all over even after his death. Certainly more than What has been perceived by politics."

Rishi Kapoor: The cinema man.

Rishi Kapoor always respected his work as much as he respected his early co-stars. When young actors failed to show up at Vinod Khanna's funeral, he became an angry man again and flared on social media.

During the promotions of Mulk, in Delhi, he had arrived nearly two hours later than the actors and director who had already started the press conference. He apologised and blamed it on the Gurgaon traffic. What he disliked most was when he was asked the same question by journalists in a topsy turvy way. But he probably found a strategy to counter this practice too.

"Aap chahte hain na ki main wohi answer bolun. Haan, dekho, boldiya,(You want me to give that answer right? Which I have already said in Mumbai)," he would grin at that media person and never care about the consequences.

Being the descendant of the first family of the Indian cinema, he was aware that most of the time he may have to bear the baggage of being the son of India's showman, Raj Kapoor, yet he chose to reinvent himself. That reflected better in his second innings.

He started experimenting with the roles he portrayed. Work became a fun place in the company of the new generation of actors such as Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Taapsee Pannu and the rest.

Now, with his second innings – Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, and others – my father is winning more accolades and awards than he ever did in his first stint. Nothing can keep a good actor down. A man who has withstood the test of time for forty-four years in showbiz must have something special in him – there's little else I need to say in summing up here. -Ranbir Kapoor.