Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel are now officially divorced. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali took to social media to share the news. She shared a series of pictures with ex husband DJ Aqeel while sharing the news. She also wished him love and luck for his onward journey. Farah is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and sister of Sussanne Khan.

Farah - DJ Aqeel officially divorced

"We have been declared officially divorced and are happy about it. We wish each other lots of love, happiness and luck in our onward journeys," Farah Khan Ali wrote. Farah and DJ Aqeel will continue to co-parent their two kids. "We will always remain parents to our beautiful children Azaan and Fizaa and nothing will change. Grateful for the journey we had together. @djaqeelforever," she further added.

When she first broke the news

"Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are 'Happily Separated'. We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer," Farah had said back in 2021.

No animosity, mutual decison

Farah had also said that the divorce was mutual and there was no animosity between the two. "Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well-wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it.It's important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families, most definitely are. That's all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life," the note concluded.